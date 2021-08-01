WebDollar (WEBD) Tops One Day Volume of $137,270.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $137,270.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00208436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,419,867,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,471,918,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

