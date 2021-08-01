Weber Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (WEBR)

Weber Inc. (WEBR) is planning to raise $750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 46,875,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Weber Inc. generated $1.9 billion in revenue and $139.1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $4.6 billion.

Weber Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the leading outdoor cooking company with the strongest and most trusted brand in the global outdoor cooking market. Our founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original charcoal grill in 1952. In the decades since, we have built a loyal and global following of both grilling enthusiasts and barbeque professionals in backyards all around the world. We have continuously disrupted and led the outdoor cooking category, through a comprehensive and expanding product portfolio, including traditional charcoal grills, gas grills, smokers, wood pellet and electric grills, and recently our cutting-edge Weber Connect™ technology-enabled grills. We believe we offer the most complete outdoor cooking portfolio globally, with our full range of premium products sold in 78 countries in fiscal 2020. We believe Weber is the only outdoor cooking brand with global scale and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform. Our track record of premium product innovation and the strength of our brand has led to a market-leading share of 23% in the U.S. and 24% globally in 2020, according to Frost & Sullivan. We are leaders in the largest and most attractive markets in outdoor cooking, including the U.S., Germany, Australia, Canada and France. Beyond these markets, we estimate that we have either the No. 1 or No. 2 brand position in each of the key geographies we serve. “.

Weber Inc. was founded in 1952 and has 2156 employees. The company is located at 1415 S. Roselle Road Palatine, Illinois 60067 and can be reached via phone at (847) 934-5700 or on the web at http://www.weber.com/.

