WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.86.
WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE WEC opened at $94.14 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
