Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
WB stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59. Weibo has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weibo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
