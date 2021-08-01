Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Update

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

WB stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59. Weibo has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weibo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

