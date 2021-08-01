Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

