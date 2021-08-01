WELL (WELL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $854,828.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. WELL has a total market cap of $67.81 million and approximately $854,828.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

