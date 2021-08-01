Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,703,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 100,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

NYSE EOD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. 63,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

