WePower Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. WePower has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $40,947.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

WePower alerts:

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

