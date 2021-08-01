Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

