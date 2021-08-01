Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $3.10 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

