Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
WBND stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
