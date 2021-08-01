Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WBND stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000.

