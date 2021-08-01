Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.