Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,263 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 9.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Western Midstream Partners worth $207,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.