Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 114,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $206.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

