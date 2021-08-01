Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.