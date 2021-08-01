Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE WLK opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $144,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

