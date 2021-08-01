WHALE Price Hits $8.76 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $8.76 or 0.00022089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $54.97 million and $1.28 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

