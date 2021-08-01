WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $8.54 or 0.00020543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $53.54 million and $1.22 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

