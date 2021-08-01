WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $742.24 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $742.24 million and $31.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009379 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002247 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,487,460 coins and its circulating supply is 734,487,459 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

