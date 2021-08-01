Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $376,338.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $956.52 or 0.02316815 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $376,338.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

