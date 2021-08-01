Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBRBY. HSBC assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.