Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 7.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $206.08. 2,461,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

