Wing (WING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Wing has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $17.47 or 0.00042420 BTC on exchanges.

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,941,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,522 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

