WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00393685 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

