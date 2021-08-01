Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,638 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 4,279,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.