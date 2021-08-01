WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.47 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

