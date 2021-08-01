WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of WNS worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

