WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

WNS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

