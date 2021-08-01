WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN traded down $272.33 on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

