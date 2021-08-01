WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,194,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 343,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.