WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.15. 5,204,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

