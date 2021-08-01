WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,735,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 9,619,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

