WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,082. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $216.01 and a one year high of $323.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.