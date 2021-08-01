WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 37,502,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

