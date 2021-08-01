WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 125.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.50. 73,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

