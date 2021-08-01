WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,729. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19.

