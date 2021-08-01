WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,799 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 314,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,764. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

