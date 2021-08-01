WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. 1,135,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,641. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.