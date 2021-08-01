WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

