WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

