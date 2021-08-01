WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,828 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of PSI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,880. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $130.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

