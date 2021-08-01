WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 17,250,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100,928. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

