WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 539,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. 288,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

