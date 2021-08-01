WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.42. 225,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,650. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $257.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

