WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 479,796 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80.

