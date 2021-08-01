WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 5,521 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 2,187,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,958. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

