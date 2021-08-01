WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 84,830 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,830 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 289,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,680. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.