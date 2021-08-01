WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,947 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,050. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

