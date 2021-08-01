Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135,088.00

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $135,088.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolf Safe Poor People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the exchanges listed above.

