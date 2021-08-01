Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 631,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

